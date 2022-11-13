Check Out These 3 Family-Friendly Events at Bridgestone Arena

If you are looking for an event the whole family can enjoy, here are a few upcoming family events at Bridgestone Arena.
1Scott Hamilton & Friends
Saturday, November 20th, 5 pm
Olympic Champion and figure skating icon SCOTT HAMILTON will host SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS – a can’t miss celebration of life with superstar music performances alongside ice skating from World, Olympic and National figure skating champions, live from Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 20 at 5 pm. The legendary musical guests taking the stage include 2x Grammy Award winner COLBIE CAILLAT, JASON DERLATKA from JOURNEY, 8x Grammy Award nominee NATALIE GRANT, JOE KING of THE FRAY, JASON SCHEFF of CHICAGO with house band SIXWIRE.
Buy tickets here.
2Monster Jam
Saturday, January 7- Sunday, January 8, 1 pm and 6:30 pm
Nashville fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.
Buy tickets here.
3The Harlem Globetrotters
Saturday, January 28, 2 pm and 7 pm
Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team.
Buy tickets here.