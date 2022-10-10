Monday, October 10, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCOVID-19CDC Reports COVID Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee Are 'Low'
COVID-19FeaturedHealth & FitnessNews

CDC Reports COVID Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee Are ‘Low’

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
1264

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Below is a graph showing what precautions to take for counties with low, medium and high levels.

Low Medium High

Here’s a look at the latest community levels of COVID-19 across Middle Tennessee (updated Oct 10, 2022):

Cheatham County
Community Level: Low
(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)

Davidson County
Community Level: Low
(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)

Dickson County
Community Level: Low
(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)

Maury County
Community Level: Low

Robertson County
Community Level: Low
(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)

Rutherford County
Community Level: Low

Sumner County
Community Level: Low

Williamson County
Community Level: Low
(decreased from Medium from the Sept 21 report)

Wilson County
Community Level: Low

Related: Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

Previous articleVols Climb to No. 6 in AP Top 25, Hold At No. 8 in Coaches Poll
Next articlePhoto of the Week: October 10, 2022
Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.