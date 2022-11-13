East 96 Marketplace Now Dot and Lucy’s Event Venue

During the summer months of this year, best friends and business partners Jan Long Tesnow and Heather Wilkinson Boyer closed out their boutique business, originally opened as East 96 Marketplace, and transformed it into a new small event venue in Lascassas. They gave the interior of the building a barn-like look by covering the walls in raw wood planks and have used their design eye to give the rest of the space an inviting modern vintage farmhouse look.

East 96 was the blending of two businesses, Bits of Rustic Charm and Dot and Lucy’s. The names Dot and Lucy come from Tesnow and Boyer’s grandmothers, and they took the name of that former business for the new venue, Dot and Lucy’s Event Venue.

The brick building is shaped like a small barn and is located just a few miles outside of Murfreesboro at 4710 Lascassas Pike in Lascassas, Tennessee. There is plenty of parking and the friends have thought of everything when planning the new concept. As you enter the building from the front door, to the right is a spacious bar that can be used for serving food and/or refreshments. Behind it is lots of serving space and it is right next to the fully stocked catering kitchen. Those who rent the space will be able to bring in their own food or hire a licensed caterer.

“Our space includes a kitchen area with plenty of prep space,” explained Tesnow on their Facebook page, “refrigerator/freezer combo, microwave, a warming oven big enough for four large pans, and a full-size 12”x20” electric countertop cooker. Our custom-made bar/serving area is the perfect place to serve up all the fixins’ [for Thanksgiving]!”

Filling the space, the venue will accommodate 12 round tables seating eight people comfortably, or eight tables will allow for space for a DJ table and a dance floor. They have several antique-looking farm style tables on wheels that can be moved around the room where needed to accommodate everything from that DJ to gifts to wedding cake or other desserts.

Noted B. B. Creations on Facebook, “We just catered an event at Dot and Lucy’s and it was amazing. Very professional and such an awesome space.”

From small weddings and receptions to reunions and private parties, they offer everything their clients will need to host an extraordinary event. Their basic fees are for parties of 60, with one hourly rate set for Monday through Thursday and another for the weekends, there is any charge if the number of guests falls between 61 and 96, which is their limit. They also have special wedding packages for full weddings and receptions only. Cleaning fees after the event are an additional charge.

Rental charges include full access to 2400 square feet of interior space with an open floor plan decorated with a beautiful chandelier and string lights plus access to a bridal pampering room. Fees also include the use of up to 12 sixty-inch round tables, up to 96 chairs, a coffee bar, men’s and women’s restrooms, and lots of natural light streaming in through large windows.

“We are so excited to be opening Dot & Lucy’s Event Venue,” said Boyer. Currently, they have availability for Thanksgiving and Christmas parties.

Dot and Lucy Event Venue

4710 Lascassas Pike

Lascassas, Tennessee 37085

(615) 380-4510

Website: https://www.dotandlucysevents.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dotandlucysevents/