Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce joined Redstone Federal Credit Union® to celebrate its student-run branch inside Blackman High School.

Blackman, one of Tennessee’s largest high schools, is Redstone’s first high school branch in Tennessee. It is operated by students with a teacher advisor.

A ribbon-cutting was recently held to celebrate the venture. The branch opened in 2020 when the pandemic forced many students into remote learning.

Student tellers take deposits, cash checks, handle cash withdrawals, and make money transfers.

While gaining real-life work experience, students also increase their financial literacy and become eligible for a college scholarship from Redstone. There are 10 student tellers.

Another benefit of Blackman’s relationship with Redstone is the specially designed debit card that generates money for the school each time it is used. Redstone members can request the Blackman Blaze debit card at their branch.

“We are thrilled to open our first student-run branch in Rutherford County and are excited to partner with the Blackman School family to help students understand banking, money management and how to build a solid financial future,’’ said Mike Panesi, Redstone’s Vice President, Tennessee Market.

Panesi credits Blackman Principal Dr. Leisa Justus and the leadership of Rutherford County Schools for the success of the branch opening.

“Our Rutherford County Schools’ mission is to ‘prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s opportunities.’ This partnership with Redstone does exactly that,’’ said Justus. “What a great way to integrate classroom learning with real life experience. Our students are the winners in this, and I’m so appreciative of Redstone and their forward thinking in providing this to high schools,’’ she said.

About Redstone Federal Credit Union

With more than $7 billion in assets, Redstone Federal Credit Union is the largest member-owned financial institution in Alabama and one of the largest federal credit unions in the nation by assets. Based in Huntsville, Alabama, Redstone Federal Credit Union serves more than 600,000 members.

Chartered on November 28, 1951, Redstone Federal Credit Union has proudly served its members for 70 years and has 27 conveniently located branches across North Alabama and Tennessee.

Redstone Federal Credit Union provides a level of service that is not generally available at other financial institutions through its philosophy of – People Helping People.

Learn more at www.redfcu.org