Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

Photo of the week: This week’s photo is of the Nashville Zoo. The fall is a great time to visit The Zoo. Boo at the Zoo is currently taking place through Oct 30. Boo at the Zoo features magical lit scenes and picture-perfect pumpkin patches, enchanting giant hay creatures and Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin, Monster Mash dance area and Scary-Go-Round carousel, special animal shows nightly, 10 trick-or-treat stations + a glow-in-the-dark souvenir cup for kids.

Learn more at nashvillezoo.org.

The Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

