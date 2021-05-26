Central Magnet School senior Henry Parker of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is the 2021 recipient of an $8,000 scholarship from the national Architecture, Construction and Engineering, or ACE, organization.

ACE is dedicated to mentoring high school students and providing scholarships to encourage young people to pursue careers as architects, engineers and builders.

Middle Tennessee State University Commercial Construction Management associate professor Tom Gormley helped start the ACE program at Central Magnet and mentored Parker, 17, who is about to graduate, and his sister, Lindsay. Henry Parker participated in ACE all four years at his school.

Gormley helped get the program started at Central as part of the MTSU community outreach program in the School of Concrete and Construction Management, which offers exciting, hands-on opportunities for students from across the country and opens doors for potentially lucrative careers after graduation.

“The mission of the School of Concrete and Construction Management is to help students be successful in careers in the construction industry,” said first-year Director Kelly Strong. “Professors like Dr. Gormley contribute to that mission by providing excellent instruction in the classroom and professional mentoring to students like Henry outside the traditional classroom setting.”

MTSU has partnered with ACE to sponsor Central Magnet’s ACE team; host a summer camp for students interested in ACE careers; recruit guest speakers for high school classes; and provide scholarships.

The ACE Mentoring Chapter in Nashville, Tennessee, features teams in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford counties, and has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships since it began in 2000.

Gormley was one of the founding members of Nashville’s ACE chapter.

Parker is an Eagle Scout in a Murfreesboro Boy Scout troop. Lindsay Parker, 19, a University of Kentucky freshman, earned her Eagle Scout rank Feb. 1 and was formally recognized with the award Sunday, April 18. He participated on Central’s bowling team for three years and enjoys hiking and other outdoor activities.

Parker is the son of David and Rebecca Parker. The family includes brothers Adam, 27, and Luke, 11, and daughter Tatum, 8.

