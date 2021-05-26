June brings new Amazon Originals including specials from Sasha Baron Cohen as part of Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine; the premiere of Dom, season 2 of global espionage thriller series The Family Man, season 2 of Flack, and last but not least, the final season of Bosch, Amazon Studios’ longest-running series based on the bestselling novel by Michael Connelly and starring Titus Welliver as Hollywood homicide detective Harry Bosch.

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021.

June 1

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

I Spy (2002)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Little Man (2006)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 4

Britannia: Season 2

*Dom – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*The Family Man – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

June 9

Billions: Season 4

June 11

*Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Pinocchio (2020)

June 18

*Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

June 25