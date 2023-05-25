Car Stolen From Murfreesboro Farmers Market

Murfreesboro Police are searching for a stolen car and the people accused of stealing it.

On May 6, 2023 around 2:30 p.m. a red 2017 Dodge Charger was stolen from the Farmers Market on Old Fort Pkwy. The back window was busted out to gain entry.

The stolen car was captured on video being followed closely by a black BMW 540i with temporary tag number Q9HX3BC. The two cars pulled into the Econo Lodge parking lot and several people are seen getting in and out of the cars prior to leaving.

Several items, including a Nintendo Switch, black and blue kid’s tablets, 50-round magazine for a Glock 40 and a magazine for a Glock 7 were in the car at the time of the car theft. The handguns were not in the car.

If you have any information that could help solve this case or if you see the stolen Dodge Charger, please contact Detective Westley Hall at 629-201-5611 or email 0875@murfreesborotn.gov.