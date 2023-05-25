2023 CMA Fest Chevy Riverfront Stage Lineup

One of the most popular places to see free music during CMA Fest is the Chevy Riverfront stage located on First Avenue. This year, the stage will see Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Conner Smith, Breland, and more.

New this year, they are offering a Riverside Retreat Pass to this stage. With the pass, you will receive early admission, a shaded viewing area, an exclusive bar, and more. Get the Riverside Retreat Pass here. 

For a final schedule of the Chevy Riverfront Stage with specific performance times, click here.

The Chevy Riverfront Stage is located at 170 1st Ave N.

