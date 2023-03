UPDATE: Middle Tennessee Electric (Murfreesboro Office) will shut down one lane of Butler Dr. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 24. Please make alternative plans and find an alternate route. MTE crews will be replacing a utility pole damaged by the semi that overturned semi on Thursday.

A part of Butler Drive is closed due to an overturned semi. A truck hauling Pillsbury products overcorrected in a curve spilling its contents.

Clean-up is expected to take a while. Find an alternate route.

