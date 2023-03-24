Nashville Predators Secure 2-1 Shootout Win Over Kraken



In a thrilling matchup at Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville Predators outlasted the Seattle Kraken with a hard-fought 2-1 victory on Thursday. Juuse Saros stood tall between the pipes, making an impressive 27 saves and shutting down the Kraken’s shooters in the shootout to secure the win.

The Predators’ Phil Tomasino was the hero of the shootout, scoring the game-winning goal with a smooth five-hole finish that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. With this important win, the Predators put an end to Seattle’s impressive six-game road winning streak.

The Preds’ record now stands at 36-26-8 on the season, and they’ll have a chance to extend their winning ways when they face the Kraken once again in a highly-anticipated matinee matchup on Saturday. The day’s festivities will also include the unveiling of the Pekka Rinne statue on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza, as well as the Preds’ second Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the season. Fans can expect an action-packed afternoon of hockey and celebration as the Predators look to continue their march towards the playoffs.