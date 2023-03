This is an update to the road closure for Rock Springs Road.

The Town of Smyrna Public Works is closing Rock Springs Road each day from March 27 through March 31 starting at 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. from Waldron Road to Cooks Lane to make needed road repairs.

The detour route will be Cooks Lane to Lee Road to Montgomery Way.

Rock Springs Road between Waldron Road and Cooks Lane will be open to local traffic only.

Please allow for extra time while traveling through this area.