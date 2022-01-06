Thursday, January 6th
There are multiple businesses, churches and doctors offices closed due to the snow. Further notices will be posted once information is released.
Below is a list of confirmed closures for January 6:
- Rutherford County Library System (Hold pick-up dates will be extended as needed)
- The Avenue
- First Baptist Church (Available by phone (615) 893-5322)
- First Presbyterian (Available by phone (615) 893-3780)
- St. Paul’s Parish Office
- New Vision Baptist Church
- Smile Doctors
- MidSouth Sewing
- Chic-Fil-A (Old Fort and Memorial)
- Redstone Federal Credit Union
- Pinnacle Bank
- Starbucks (All Murfreesboro locations)
- AMC Stones River 9
- AMC Classic Murfreesboro 16
- Middle Tennessee Electric (Will reopen Friday, January 7th at 9 AM)