Thursday, January 6th

There are multiple businesses, churches and doctors offices closed due to the snow. Further notices will be posted once information is released.

Below is a list of confirmed closures for January 6:

  • Rutherford County Library System (Hold pick-up dates will be extended as needed)
  • The Avenue
  • First Baptist Church (Available by phone (615) 893-5322)
  • First Presbyterian (Available by phone (615) 893-3780)
  • St. Paul’s Parish Office
  • New Vision Baptist Church
  • Smile Doctors
  • MidSouth Sewing
  • Chic-Fil-A (Old Fort and Memorial)
  • Redstone Federal Credit Union
  • Pinnacle Bank
  • Starbucks (All Murfreesboro locations)
  • AMC Stones River 9
  • AMC Classic Murfreesboro 16
  • Middle Tennessee Electric (Will reopen Friday, January 7th at 9 AM)

