Thursday, January 6th

From Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Stay home if you don’t have to be out on the roads today. Snow is falling rapidly and causing slick county roads. If you must drive, please slow down and watch out for other drivers.

Deputies are working four injury crashes on:

State Route 96 East (Lascassas Highway)

Interstate 24 at the 92-mile marker past the Buchanan Road exit.

Weakley Lane at Fate Sanders.

Independent Hill Road in West Rutherford County off state Route 96 West (Franklin Highway)

State Route 96 West at Coleman Hill Road.

Deputies are handling four non-injury crashes throughout the county on: