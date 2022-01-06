Winter weather has caused local schools to close. Below is a list of local school closures.

School Closures for January 7, 2022:

Rutherford County Schools

All Rutherford County schools and the district’s central office will remain closed on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, because of the inclement weather and road conditions. Again, all county schools and the central office will remain closed on Friday.

Murfreesboro City Schools

Murfreesboro City Schools will remain closed on Friday, January 7. ESP will also remain closed.

