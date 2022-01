The Middle Tennessee women’s basketball game against Rice, scheduled for Thursday night, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be played Friday at 1 p.m. at Murphy Center.

Due to rescheduling the Rice game, Middle Tennessee’s game vs. North Texas, scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m., has also been moved.

The Lady Raiders and North Texas will play at Murphy Center Sunday at 12:30 p.m.