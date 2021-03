Detectives need help identifying and locating the person who broke into the Boost Mobile store, located on Memorial Blvd., between March 3 and March 4, 2021.

The individual took approximately $1,300 before exiting the business.

The photos are blurry, but detectives are hoping someone recognizes the person by his clothing and shoes.

Please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 if you know the individual in the photographs or email tips to [email protected]

MORE CRIME NEWS