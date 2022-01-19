Buff City Soap to open a brand-new Makery in the Super Target Shopping Center

Smyrna, TN – Buff City Soap – a rapidly growing retail franchise known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily – is opening this Thursday in Smyrna, TN. The new Makery will be located at 805 Industrial Blvd. in the Super Target Shopping Center and is slated to open Thursday, January 20.

The first 50 people who visit the new store each day Thursday, January 20 – Sunday, January 23 will receive free soap for a year. Customers can also enjoy in-store specials all weekend such as 20% off an entire purchase or buy one Laundry Soap, get a second container 50% off.

“We are excited to open our brand-new Soap Makery to the Smyrna community,” said Megan Reese, Director of Operations. “Buff City Soap provides guests with an opportunity to see how our handcrafted plant-based soaps and products are made daily right before their eyes.”

Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.

“Our soap makers are ready to show Smyrna our delightfully scented, plant based products and variety of scents!” stated Reese. “The magic of our Makery is guests can walk in and customize the scents for their plant based soap product while watching it come to life right there on the spot.”

The franchise recently opened Makeries in Green Hills, Franklin and Murfreesboro, TN and plans to open an additional location in Brentwood, TN in February. For Opening Weekend only, the Smyrna store hours will be Thursday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

About Buff City Soap

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth

trajectory across 20+ states and 150+ stores. Buff City Soap’s delightfully smelling, and

uniquely handmade soaps are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur’s Top 100 “Best of the New” franchise rankings.

For more information visit www.buffcitysoap.com.