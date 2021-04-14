Buff City Soap held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 2113 Memorial Blvd., Suite B in Murfreesboro.
Buff City Soap makes hand-crafted, plant-based bath and body products that are good for your skin and smell great too! No animal products, no artificial detergents!
Buff City Soap
2113 Memorial Blvd., Suite B
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 624-7891
Facebook Page
