Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to orderfree at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Order your tests now so you have them when you need them. Visit https://special.usps.com/testkits to place your orders.
The tests available for order:
- Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR
- Can be taken anywhere
- Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
- Work whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms
- Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines
- Are also referred to self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests
If you are looking for another type of COVID-19 test, or need more thantests, the resources below are available.
- At-Home Tests at Retailers and Pharmacies
-
- At-home tests are available for sale around the U.S. Check with local retailers and pharmacies to see where at-home tests are available.
- Insurance Reimbursement for At-Home Tests
- Your health insurance company will pay you back for 8 at-home tests per month for each person on the plan.
- 20,000+ Free Testing Sites
- No-cost antigen and PCR COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, at more than 20,000 sites nationwide.