Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order  free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

Order your tests now so you have them when you need them. Visit https://special.usps.com/testkits to place your orders.

The tests available for order:

  • Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR
  • Can be taken anywhere
  • Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
  • Work whether or not you have COVID-⁠19 symptoms
  • Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-⁠19 vaccines
  • Are also referred to self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests

If you are looking for another type of COVID-⁠19 test, or need more than  tests, the resources below are available.

  • At-⁠Home Tests at Retailers and Pharmacies
    • At-⁠home tests are available for sale around the U.S. Check with local retailers and pharmacies to see where at-⁠home tests are available.
  • Insurance Reimbursement for At-⁠Home Tests
    • Your health insurance company will pay you back for 8 at-⁠home tests per month for each person on the plan.
  • 20,000+ Free Testing Sites
    • No-cost antigen and PCR COVID-⁠19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, at more than 20,000 sites nationwide.

