Bridgestone Arena Nominated for Academy of Country Music Arena of the Year Award

Nashville, Tenn. (April 11, 2024) – Bridgestone Arena has been nominated for the Academy of Country Music’s (ACM) Arena of the Year Award.

“We are thrilled to receive this nomination and be recognized by the Academy of Country Music,” Bridgestone Arena Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “We are very proud to host unbelievable talent here in the heart of Music City and welcome thousands of fans each week into our building for a night of entertainment. The unmatched atmosphere at 501 Broadway is because of the dedicated employees of SMASHVILLE who have created a positive experience for our fans, performers, agents and managers.”

ARENA OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn.

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas

Hertz Arena – Estero, Fla.

KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Ky.

T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, Mo.

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States since the doors first opened in 1996, hosting more than 27 million guests during that time. The NHL’s Nashville Predators have been the primary tenants of Bridgestone Arena since 1998 and boast one of the most unique game atmospheres in the NHL. Bridgestone Arena is a six-time ACM Venue of the Year award winner (2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022).

ACM Industry Awards recognizes venues and talent buyers/promoters who have bought or promoted a predetermined number of Country Music concerts and helped promote Country Music ticket sales. Nominees are selected by a professional panel of judges approved by the ACM Officers, with ACM members classified in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer, Venue, Manager, Talent Agent, Talent Buyer/Promoter categories voting to decide the winner.

Winners will be announced live during the 59th ACM Award Show on May 16 in Frisco, Texas at the Ford Center. Information regarding hosts, nominees, performers, presenters and events will be announced soon. For more information, please visit ACMCountry.com.

To receive regular updates on upcoming events at Bridgestone Arena, go to BridgestoneArena.com. For more information on the Nashville Predators, the team’s game schedule and ticket availability, please visit NashvillePredators.com.

Source: Nashville Preds