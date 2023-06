Brentwood Police is searching for a aggravated burglary suspect.

The individual is one of the two males who entered an occupied residence in Brentwood at approximately 3pm on June 6, 2023.

If you have any information or can identify the subject, contact Detective Chris Maga with the Brentwood Police Department at 615-577-6065 or chris.maga@brentwoodtn.gov

MORE CRIME NEWS