Detectives need your assistance in identifying a woman who stole a cart full of merchandise from Old Time Pottery, 480 River Rock Blvd., on June 6, 2020.

The woman pushed the cart to a rear emergency exit and left the store through the front door. She retrieved the stolen items from the emergency exit and loaded them into a blue Dodge Durango. When approached by a manager, the woman offered a cigarette and fled the scene. She was wearing a yellow shirt and white pants at the time of the theft.

If you know who this woman is, please contact MPD Detective David Harrison at (629) 201-5506.

