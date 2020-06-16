SMYRNA, Tennessee—On June 13, 2020, at approximately 4:53 p.m., Smyrna Police and Fire Department personnel responded to an accident in the 500 block of Nissan Drive.

A truck driven by Smyrna resident Forrest Weatherford left the roadway, overturned and ejected the driver. A passenger in the vehicle was transported to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center with minor injuries. The passenger was treated and released.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Accident investigators are continuing to investigate this accident.