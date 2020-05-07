Murfreesboro Police are looking for 35-year-old Sandra Watkins. Watkins was last seen on April 29, 2020 when she dropped her kids off to her husband in Murfreesboro. She last communicated with family and friends on April 30 via text. Her vehicle was last seen in Gwinett Co, Georgia on May 6 and her cell phone pinged in Gautier, Mississippi.

Her vehicle is a 2011 black Chrysler 200 TN plate CVL429.

Watkins has a history of mental illness, suicidal attempts, drug use and may have been diagnosed with cancer recently.

Watkins is 35-years-old, 5’7″ and 137 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Daniel, please contact Detective Christopher Pate at (629) 201-5537.