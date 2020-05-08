Kindergarten registration for Murfreesboro City Schools will be held May 7 through May 15 for students entering kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year. All children entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before August 15, 2020.

Families of incoming kindergartners have two options for registering for the upcoming school year. Online registration can be accessed at www.cityschools.net beginning Thursday, May 7 through Friday, May 15. Simply follow the instructions on the kindergarten registration page.

Families with limited access to the internet may choose to register via paper registration. These registration applications and instructions can be found outside each school in a learning bin labeled “Kindergarten Registration”.

Early registration allows schools to prepare for the upcoming school year. It also allows families to receive resources and updates throughout the summer.

A complete registration includes:

Your child’s Official Birth Certificate

Tennessee Dept. of Health Certification of Immunization

Proof of Physical within the last year

Verification of Your Address. This must be a current utility bill with name and address. (Example: Water, Electric, Gas).

Parents are urged to register their children online or through a paper application even if they do not have all of their required forms or certificates. Missing forms may be turned in prior to the first day of school.

Murfreesboro City Schools is an exemplary district of thirteen schools committed to the academic and personal success of each child.