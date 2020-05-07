Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced that Nashville will begin Phase One of the city’s “Roadmap for Reopening Nashville” on Monday, May 11.
We are not going back to normal; we are learning to live and work with COVID-19.
Phase 1 Guidelines:
All Residents
- Age 65+ and High-risk stay at home
- All work from home if possible
- All residents wear masks in public
- No gatherings over 10
Restaurants & Bars Serving Food
- Open at 1/2 capacity
- Clean all surfaces after every use
- Employees screened daily and required to wear face masks
- Bar areas closed and no live music
- Bars & Entertainment Venues – Closed
Retail Stores & Commercial Businesses
- Open at 1/2 capacity
- Employees screened daily and wear face masks
Healthcare & Dental
- Routine and elective procedures < age 70
- Employees screened daily and wear masks
What’s Closed
- Schools
- Gyms & Fitness
- Playgrounds, Tennis & Basketball courts
- Sports Venues
- Nail Salons, Hair Salons, Massage, Etc.
If there is positive improvement/stability of metrics for 14 days, Davidson County will move to Phase Two.