Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced that Nashville will begin Phase One of the city’s “Roadmap for Reopening Nashville” on Monday, May 11.

On Monday, May 11 our city will begin Phase One of the #RoadmapforReopeningNashville. We are at a place where we can slowly and responsibly begin to reopen the city. We are not going back to normal; we are learning to live and work with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/eNoDYl40sM — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 7, 2020

Phase 1 Guidelines:

All Residents

Age 65+ and High-risk stay at home

All work from home if possible

All residents wear masks in public

No gatherings over 10

Restaurants & Bars Serving Food

Open at 1/2 capacity

Clean all surfaces after every use

Employees screened daily and required to wear face masks

Bar areas closed and no live music

Bars & Entertainment Venues – Closed

Retail Stores & Commercial Businesses

Open at 1/2 capacity

Employees screened daily and wear face masks

Healthcare & Dental

Routine and elective procedures < age 70

Employees screened daily and wear masks

What’s Closed

Schools

Gyms & Fitness

Playgrounds, Tennis & Basketball courts

Sports Venues

Nail Salons, Hair Salons, Massage, Etc.

If there is positive improvement/stability of metrics for 14 days, Davidson County will move to Phase Two.

Learn more about the Roadmap to Reopen Nashville here.