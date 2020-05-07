Nashville Parthenon
Photo: Visit Music City Facebook

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced that Nashville will begin Phase One of the city’s “Roadmap for Reopening Nashville” on Monday, May 11.

Phase 1 Guidelines:

All Residents

  • Age 65+ and High-risk stay at home
  • All work from home if possible
  • All residents wear masks in public
  • No gatherings over 10

Restaurants & Bars Serving Food

  • Open at 1/2 capacity
  • Clean all surfaces after every use
  • Employees screened daily and required to wear face masks
  • Bar areas closed and no live music
  • Bars & Entertainment Venues – Closed

Retail Stores & Commercial Businesses

  • Open at 1/2 capacity
  • Employees screened daily and wear face masks

Healthcare & Dental

  • Routine and elective procedures < age 70
  • Employees screened daily and wear masks

What’s Closed

  • Schools
  • Gyms & Fitness
  • Playgrounds, Tennis & Basketball courts
  • Sports Venues
  • Nail Salons, Hair Salons, Massage, Etc.

If there is positive improvement/stability of metrics for 14 days, Davidson County will move to Phase Two.

Learn more about the Roadmap to Reopen Nashville here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here