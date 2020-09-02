Conference USA has announced its initial broadcast schedule for the 2020 football season and Middle Tennessee will have nine games on television with one more to be determined at a later date.

Blue Raider games will be available this fall via CBS Sports Network, Stadium, and ESPN Digital.

The 2020 C-USA Championship game, slated for Saturday, Dec. 5 will air on CBS Sports Network. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

Please note that all dates and times are subject to change.

Sept. 5 at Army (12:30 PM/CBS Sports Network)

Sept. 19 vs Troy (3 PM/ESPN3/+)

Oct. 3 vs WKU (4 PM/ESPN3/+)

Oct. 10 at FIU (6 PM/ESPN3/+)

Oct. 17 vs North Texas (4 PM/Stadium)

Oct. 24 at Rice (2:30 PM/ESPN3/+)

Nov. 7 vs Charlotte (2:30 PM/ESPN3/+)

Nov. 14 at Marshall (12:30 PM/CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 21 at Troy (2:30 PM/TBA)

Nov. 28 vs FAU (TBA/CBS Sports Network)

All times listed are CT.