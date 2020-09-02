Blue Raiders announce football TV schedule
Submitted

Conference USA has announced its initial broadcast schedule for the 2020 football season and Middle Tennessee will have nine games on television with one more to be determined at a later date.

Blue Raider games will be available this fall via CBS Sports Network, Stadium, and ESPN Digital.

The 2020 C-USA Championship game, slated for Saturday, Dec. 5 will air on CBS Sports Network.  Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

Please note that all dates and times are subject to change.

Sept. 5 at Army (12:30 PM/CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 19 vs Troy (3 PM/ESPN3/+)
Oct. 3 vs WKU (4 PM/ESPN3/+)
Oct. 10 at FIU (6 PM/ESPN3/+)
Oct. 17 vs North Texas (4 PM/Stadium)
Oct. 24 at Rice (2:30 PM/ESPN3/+)
Nov. 7 vs Charlotte (2:30 PM/ESPN3/+)
Nov. 14 at Marshall (12:30 PM/CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 21 at Troy (2:30 PM/TBA)
Nov. 28 vs FAU (TBA/CBS Sports Network)

All times listed are CT.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here