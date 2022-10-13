Thursday, October 13, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCollege SportsBlue Raider Basketball Tickets On Sale Now
College SportsFeaturedLocal College NewsMTSUSports

Blue Raider Basketball Tickets On Sale Now

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
0

From goblueraiders.com

Basketball season is just around the corner and season tickets for the Blue Raiders and Lady Raiders are now on sale. Both programs are celebrating the 50th year of Murphy Center after going a combined 28-0 at home during the regular season last year.

Men’s season tickets are $175 per seat, and the women’s season tickets are $125 per seat, or fans may purchase a combination of both men’s and women’s season tickets at a discounted rate of $230. MTSU staff and faculty also may purchase discounted season tickets by contacting the ticket office at 615-898-5261.

The Lady Raiders home slate includes 14 games, including two exhibition contests. The first exhibition game is slated for Oct. 28. The Lady Raiders home opener is Nov. 16 against Belmont. The non-conference home slate also includes Louisville, Tennessee Tech, and Houston.

The Blue Raiders also have a healthy helping of home games for the fans with 14 games at Murphy Center in 2022-23, including the home and season opener on Nov. 7.

Both of MT’s hoops teams will host nine C-USA matchups.

Season ticket commitment forms were sent to all ticket holders from the 2021-22 season, via email and mail, two weeks ago.

Fans can purchase their season tickets online at GoBlueRaiders.com/Tickets, or by visiting the MTSU Ticket Office. For more information, call the MTSU Ticket Office at 615-898-5261.

Previous articleVirginia Man Charged with Making Threats at Smyrna High School
Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.