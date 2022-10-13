Thursday, October 13, 2022
Virginia Man Charged with Making Threats at Smyrna High School

By Michael Carpenter
Bobby Shabazz Cole
Bobby Shabazz Cole

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Making threats against Smyrna High School resulted in the arrest of a Virginia man Tuesday, Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Chuck Barnes said.

Suspect Bobby Shabazz Cole, 38, of Roanoke was charged with felony making false reports by Detective Stephen Lewis.

“We take these threats to schools very seriously and we will prosecute the offenders,” Barnes said.

Cole allegedly made the threats if a staff member was not fired, Lewis said. The threats were made in a voice mail left on the attendance officer’s phone Sept. 19.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Cole as the suspect. A Roanoke detective interviewed Cole two days later.

“Cole stated he never intended to follow through with the threat,” Lewis’ arrest warrant stated.

He was charged after the threats placed people in fear and caused the school staff to deal with a potential emergency.

Cole was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a $100,000 bond. A hearing is set Oct. 13 in General Sessions Court.

Capt. Brad Harrison, who supervises the School Resource Officers’ Division, said he appreciated the detectives for their diligence in locating the suspect.

“When people make a threat against Rutherford County Schools, we will go to any lengths to find the offender,” Harrison said.

