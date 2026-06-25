BJ’s Restaurant Lunches All-New Crispy Chicken Sandwich Lineup

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is adding three new handcrafted crispy chicken sandwiches to its menu starting June 25, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

What’s New on the BJ’s Chicken Sandwich Menu

Three sandwiches make up the new lineup, each built on a toasted brioche bun with crispy fried chicken as the foundation.

The Korean Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich features crispy fried chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy Asian glaze, in-house pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, and sriracha aioli.

BJ’s Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich is available plain or sauced, with customization options that include Honey BBQ, BJ’s Peppered BBQ, Hot Honey Buffalo, Tatonka® Stout Buffalo, or Nashville Hot. It’s topped with signature coleslaw, dill pickles, and mayonnaise.

BJ’s Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich features crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, and honey mustard.

How to Get the $13 Pizookie Meal Deal

The Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich is available as part of BJ’s Pizookie® Meal Deal, priced at $13 and available Mondays through Fridays. The deal includes the sandwich plus a free personal Pizookie®, with more than 40 meal combinations available across the promotion.

The deal runs through National Fried Chicken Day on July 6, 2026.

Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie Returns for Summer

Alongside the chicken sandwich launch, BJ’s is bringing back the Graham Cracker S’mores Pizookie® for the summer season. The dessert features a Ghirardelli® triple chocolate cookie topped with graham cracker crumbles, toasted marshmallows, and two scoops of vanilla bean ice cream.

Where to Find BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The new chicken sandwiches and returning S’mores Pizookie are available at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations nationwide starting June 25. Use the restaurant locator at bjsrestaurants.com to find the nearest location.

Source: PR Newswire

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