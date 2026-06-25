Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

50th Anniversary Celebration of Cannonsburgh Village

Friday, June 26, 3:00 PM–6:00 PM

Cannonsburgh Village

312 South Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN

Cannonsburgh Village will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an afternoon of history, music, art and demonstrations. Established in 1976 to honor the United States Bicentennial, the pioneer village showcases local history from the 1800s through the 1940s and features 20 structures and more than 2,000 artifacts. Guests can enjoy bluegrass music in the gazebo, gospel music in the chapel, a quilting bee, blacksmithing demonstrations and a display of Cannonsburgh-themed artwork created by members of the Murfreesboro Art League while exploring the village grounds. The event is free and open to all ages.

Stones River Summer Market

Saturday, June 27

Stones River Mall

1720 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

The Stones River Summer Market returns to Stones River Mall this weekend, bringing together more than 60 vendors for a day of shopping and local finds. Visitors can browse a variety of products from participating vendors and enjoy food from Cedar Valley Kitchen food truck. The indoor event is open to the public and offers a full day of shopping and community fun.

Movies Under the Stars

Saturday, June 27, 7:30 PM

Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

Movies Under the Stars invites families and friends to gather for an evening of outdoor entertainment at Fountains at Gateway. Guests can enjoy a screening of Zootopia 2 while spending time with the community in a family-friendly atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Smyrna Splash & Dash

Saturday, June 27, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM

Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center

100 Sam Ridley Parkway E, Smyrna, TN

The inaugural Smyrna Splash & Dash is a beginner-friendly youth triathlon-style event for kids ages 6 through 15, combining swimming and running in a fun outdoor setting. Participants will begin with a timed lap swim at Splash Town Pool before transitioning to a run that leads into Lee Victory Park, passing the playground and the Captain Jeff Kuss Memorial, and finishing at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center. Learn more here

Fairytale Days

Saturday, June 27 – Sunday, June 28, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Lucky Ladd Farms

4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN

Fairytale Days is a magical, family-friendly event filled with imagination and wonder at Lucky Ladd Farms. Guests can experience unicorns, strolling fairies, giant inflatable dragons, and more throughout the farm. Children will have the opportunity to meet live unicorns and can also add on unicorn pony rides for an extra magical experience. The event is designed to create an immersive fairy tale atmosphere for families looking for a unique summer outing. Learn more here.

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