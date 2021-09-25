Pie is delicious and delightful and delectable, especially when the crust has been perfected over generations like it has at Papa C Pies. So why has pie been relegated to a dessert only? We think pie is great for any meal…and dessert. That’s why Papa C offers five different savory pies, only available in the shop. Whether you are short on time because of after-school activities or exhausted from a long day, make dinner easy on yourself by picking up a savory pie.

Heat oven. Bake. Done.

Chicken Pot Pie

The first savory pie is one of the best sellers, and for good reason. This crowd pleaser features not one but two of their signature crusts. The Chicken Pot Pie is filled with chicken, veggies your kids will actually eat and a flavorfully herbaceous stock. Whether you choose the 6” or 9”, you’ll be hard pressed to have anything left over.

Shepherd’s Pie

Most Shepherd’s Pies leave out a critical element…pie crust. But not Papa C! Resting atop our signature crust is a perfectly balanced blend of 90% lean ground beef, mixed veggies and a rich gravy. And what shepherd’s pie is complete without creamy mashed potatoes? Garlic parmesan mashed potatoes finish this all-in-one dinner.

Quiches

Quiches are pretty much the perfect, any time food. Quiche for breakfast? Good! Brunch or lunch? Yes, please! Quiche for dinner? Pass me a bigger slice!

And Papa C does it right with three quiche offerings that are all incredible.

Roasted Red Pepper and Sausage Quiche – Start with fresh ground sausage and roasted red peppers, top with a blend of freshly grated parmesan cheese and 3-year aged Cabot sharp cheddar, then finish with a delicious custard of eggs and half-and-half. Still, this quiche retains a lightness with its signature flaky crust.

Spinach and Bacon Quiche – Want your family to eat green veggies? Sneak them into every bite. Fresh baby spinach provides plenty of superfood nutrition in a mild flavor that allows the thick cut, in-house fried bacon to bask in the spotlight. Top the meat and veggies with the exquisite balance of parmesan and sharp cheddar and cover with a silky egg custard. And don’t forget that delightful crust!

Vegetable Quiche – Whether you love vegetables, eat meat free or are feeling adventurous enough to try something different, the vegetable quiche is exquisite! Featuring fresh baby spinach, red, yellow and orange bell peppers and fresh sauteed mushrooms, the two-cheese blend and the perfectly seasoned egg custard, this dinner (or breakfast or lunch) will leave you happy.

If you live in Middle Tennessee, you are very fortunate…the savory pies are available locally only! No shipping is available. Call ahead 615-414-3435 to order the savory pie of your choice. Or drop by to see what’s available. No matter what’s in the case, you won’t be disappointed! And while you’re there, you might as well pick up a pie for dessert!

Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below: