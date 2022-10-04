Belcourt Theatre to Host ‘Strong Leads’, a Film Seminar for High School Girls

Applications now open for Strong Leads Fall 2022!

Strong Leads: A Film Seminar for High School Girls is a free program spotlighting films by and about women and gender-nonconforming artists. It is designed for rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade girls of all identities. A presentation of the Belcourt’s education and engagement program, Strong Leads explores gender representation in cinema, in the Hollywood establishment, and in film discourse.

Tuesdays, November 1-22, 4:00-7:30 pm

Students will meet at the Belcourt to watch films and discuss with their peers. Strong Leads is facilitated by Allison Inman, the Belcourt’s education and engagement director, and Jessie Griffith, the Belcourt’s theatre operations director and education associate.

Please note: Participation in Strong Leads is by application only.

This seminar is offered at no cost to participants, but you must apply and be selected to attend. It is designed for students only and is meant to be taken in its entirety (no single sessions).

APPLY HERE

Application deadline is Mon, Oct 24.

Participants will be notified on Tue, Oct 25.