Groundbreaking: Center for Excellence in Murfreesboro

Center for Excellence held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 408 Jayhawk Court in Murfreesboro.

The mission of the Center For Excellence is to provide quality care to individuals with unique needs by assisting them in all aspects of their lives. CFE strives to help individuals with special needs by providing a broad scope of services.

Individuals served will be assisted to increase their quality of life through social, spiritual, recreational, and behavioral interactions with trained professionals.

Center for Excellence

408 Jayhawk Court

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 669-3783

Facebook