It’s baaaack! The Fried Mozzarella Burger has made its highly-anticipated return to Bad Daddy’s badass menu lineup.

Available through March 31, this popular burger is stacked with fried fresh mozzarella, housemade tomato jam, leaf lettuce, garlic mayo, red onion and Dijon mustard. Pair it with a side of Bad Daddy’s Hand-Cut French Fries or Housemade Potato Chips and a Lagunitas IPA for the ultimate experience.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to try this mouthwatering burger before March 31. It’s available for dine-in or carryout. To order online and find the location nearest you, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com . Prices vary by location.

2243 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste. B

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

615-410-7688

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.