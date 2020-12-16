For many families celebrating Christmas, the holiday season wouldn’t be the same without a photo of the kids with Santa. Tech care company Asurion is keeping up the well-loved tradition by offering free virtual photos of your kids with Santa. No need to leave the safety of your home to stand in crowded mall lines or take photos with your family’s faces covered by masks.

Now through Dec. 20, visit Picture Yourself with Santa by Asurion to create professional holiday photos with Santa featuring your children and family, or even your pets.

“At our core, Asurion exists to help people. With so many families not venturing out for in-person Christmas photos this year, we thought it would be the perfect time to extend our tech magic to help families create some virtual holiday photo memories with Santa as well,” said Sarah Day, VP of Marketing at Asurion.

Create Your Portrait with Santa

Simply go to asurion.com/pictureyourselfwithsanta, select one of nine holiday photo templates, upload a photo of your children, family or pets, then enter your email address. We’ll send it to Santa’s workshop, and you’ll get an email back within 24 hours containing a secure link to download your child’s photo with Santa. The photos are completely free – no credit card or payment is required, and you won’t be asked to create an account or register for any membership.

About Asurion

Asurion helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech – to make life a little easier. Every day our team of 10,000 Experts helps nearly 300 million people around the world solve the most common and uncommon tech issues. We’re just a call, tap, click or visit away for everything from getting a same-day replacement of your smartphone, to helping you stream or connect with no buffering, bumps or bewilderment. We think you should stay connected and get the most from the tech you love… no matter the type of tech or where you purchased it. Learn more at Asurion.com.