American Idol Winner David Cook to Perform Acoustic Duo with a String Quartet at Franklin Theatre

David Cook announced a new show at the Franklin Theatre in February 2023.

It’s a special acoustic duo with a string quartet taking place on Saturday, February 11th at 8 pm.

Cook shared on social media, “Acoustic. String Quartet. Franklin Theatre. Franklin, Tennessee. Valentine’s Day-ish. Audience? Possibly YOU!”

Back in 2008, Cook won season 7 of American Idol, his first album released was Analog Heart and his latest album was Digital Vein.

In April 2022, Cook released his latest single, “TABOS” (This’ll All Be Over Soon). The single’s release coincided with his return to the American Idol® stage to perform for their special 20th-anniversary reunion show.

Buy tickets here.