The Smyrna Bulldogs (7-3) hosted the Franklin Admirals in the first round of the 2020 high school football playoffs. The last time we saw the Bulldogs, they beat LaVergne 35-28.

The Bulldogs fought hard, but in the end came up short tonight. They lost to Franklin 49-13 ending their season.

Franklin was the first to score late in the first quarter with a run from three yards out to go up 7-0. Smyrna responded with a touchdown drive of their own as Miller connected with Jones from fourteen yards out. However, the PAT was no good and Franklin still lead 7-6.

Just before the end of the first quarter, the Admirals scored once more to take a 14-6 lead into the second quarter. Franklin would add another touchdown to go up 21-6. The Bulldogs needed a score to close the gap.

The Bulldogs did jus that as Josh Jones ran for twenty-two yards a touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-13.

Franklin answered with a touchdown pass of their own to go up 28-13. The Admirals got one more touchdown before halftime as their quarterback threw his fourth touchdown pass of the first half. The Admirals led 35-13. That was the score at halftime.

In the third quarter, Franklin struck first with a touchdown run. The deficit then was 42-13. Franklin scored once more at the start of the fourth quarter to make it 49-13. That would be how the game ended.

