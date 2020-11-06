The LaVergne Wolverines hosted Independence in the first round of the football playoffs this evening. The Wolverines (5-5) entered play after being humbled by Cane Ridge last week 45-7.

The Wolverines fought until the final buzzer, but it was not enough to advance to the next round. They fell to Independence tonight 49-14.

Independence received the ball first and they marched down the field. The Eagles ended up scoring a touchdown and taking an early 7-0. The Eagles added another touchdown before the first quarter ended making it 14-0.

Then early in the second quarter, Independence scored again to take a 21-0 lead. LaVergne desperately needed a score at this point. The Wolverines did just that, they drove down the field and scored on a Ray Banner rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-7.

Independence sucked out most of the Wolverine momentum on the following drive though as they scored on a long pass play to go up 28-7. The Wolverines was forced to give the ball back to the Eagles just before half and Independence capitalized. They connected on a long pass play that went for a touchdown. They now trailed 35-7.

In the second half, the Wolverines marched down the field and Ray Banner scored his second touchdown of the night. They cut it 35-14.

On the following kickoff, the Wolverines onside kicked it and recovered it. They had the ball and looked to chip away at the lead even more. LaVergne could not capitalize on the onside kick.

However, on the following drive, they would force a fumble and recover it. They had another chance to cut into the Independence lead. However, the Wolverines could not convert and put points on the board.

Independence would score on their next possession to take a 42-14 lead. LaVergne gave the ball back to Independence and the Eagles took no time at all to go down and score again. They led 49-14. That was how the game ended.

