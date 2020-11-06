SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered juvenile runaway.

On October 26, 2020, Danielle Rivera is reported to have walked away from her residence in Smyrna, TN. Danielle is a white female, 16 years of age, 5’01” tall, and weighs approximately 96 pounds. She has shoulder-length, straight brown hair, brown eyes, and wears black-rimmed glasses. Danielle has a tattoo of a cross on the middle knuckle of her left hand.

Danielle is believed to be in the company of a male juvenile. Her family believes she is in the Antioch area, possibly near Murfreesboro Pike.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin, 615-267-5432 or [email protected]