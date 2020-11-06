The Blackman Blaze traveled to take on Hendersonville in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The Blaze beat Cookeville 23-21 last week to secure their post-season spot.

Blackman fought hard, but their season came to a close tonight as they fell to Hendersonville 30-21.

Blackman struck first on a long drive. The Blaze scored with a Dream Beam run from a yard out to go up 7-0. Hendersonville responded with a touchdown just before the first quarter came to a close to knot things up at 7.

The second quarter was a slug fest as neither team was willing to give an inch. Hendersonville connected on a field goal just before the halftime buzzer. They led 10-7.

In the second half, Drew Beam threw a touchdown pass to Todd Lark form eleven yards out to retake the lead 14-10. Hendersonville responded with under a minute remaining in the third with a touchdown of their own. They missed the PAT keeping it a 16-14 game.

In the fourth quarter, Luke Manning scored on a five yard run for Hendersonville to go up 23-14. Blackman responded with a Drew Beam touchdown pass to Todd Lark from eighty-five yards away to slice the lead to 23-21.

Hendersonville answered back with a drive of their own and capping it off with a fifteen yard touchdown run to go up 30-21. That would be how the game ended as Hendersonville got the ball back and took a knee to run out the rest of the clock.

