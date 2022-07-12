Tuesday, July 12, 2022
x
HomeEventsAgeWell to Participate in the online Give65 Charitable Campaign July 12-15
EventsLocal Living

AgeWell to Participate in the online Give65 Charitable Campaign July 12-15

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
1

AgeWell is participating in the Give65 online charitable campaign again this year on Tuesday, July 12 at 8:00 a.m. – Friday, July 15 at 1:00 a.m.

We can receive up to $5,500 in matching funds AND an additional $10,000 in financial rewards for having the highest number of unique donors. This is a challenging year and we need YOUR HELP to make the most of this opportunity!

DONATE HERE

$10 for the Win! Here’s How You Can Help:

  • Make a $10+ donation NOW through July 15 at 1:00 a.m. 
  • Ask your friends and family to join you in supporting AgeWell by making a $10 donation.
  • Each donation must have a unique name and email address to count. $10+ for yourself + spouse + children with emails can add up to multiple donations!
  • Be sure to like and share our Facebook and Twitter posts too!

Previous articleWEATHER- Afternoon Severe Storms Continue Through Evening
Source Staff
Source Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×