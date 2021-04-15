Drivers driving at excessive speeds on Interstate 840 may expect traffic citations during Operation 40 to 40 from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday from Dickson County to Wilson County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Jon Officer said state troopers, police officers and sheriff’s deputies from the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will patrol I-840 in Rutherford County.

“We will be looking for early morning commuters who drive aggressively on 840,” Officer said. “Our goal is to influence volunteer compliance with all traffic laws. Even though it is early morning, we still have a considerable amount of traffic travelling on Interstate 840.”

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Rodgers said the troopers, deputies and officers will watch for drivers who are driving dangerously at high speeds or dangerously.

“I think people forget that I-840 is an interstate and the volume and congestion is just as bad as Interstate 24,” Rodgers said. “We have several fatalities on I-840 every year.”

Officers, deputies and troopers from Dickson and Wilson counties will also join the enforcement effort on I-840 Friday.

The enforcement effort is part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April.