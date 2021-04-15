OPERATON 40 to 40 FINAL

Drivers driving at excessive speeds on Interstate 840 may expect traffic citations during Operation 40 to 40 from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday from Dickson County to Wilson County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Jon Officer said state troopers, police officers and sheriff’s deputies from the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will patrol I-840 in Rutherford County.

“We will be looking for early morning commuters who drive aggressively on 840,” Officer said. “Our goal is to influence volunteer compliance with all traffic laws. Even though it is early morning, we still have a considerable amount of traffic travelling on Interstate 840.”

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Rodgers said the troopers, deputies and officers will watch for drivers who are driving dangerously at high speeds or dangerously.

“I think people forget that I-840 is an interstate and the volume and congestion is just as bad as Interstate 24,” Rodgers said. “We have several fatalities on I-840 every year.”

Officers, deputies and troopers from Dickson and Wilson counties will also join the enforcement effort on I-840 Friday.

The enforcement effort is part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here