Pat Winningham

Pat Winningham, age 73, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He was the son of the late Arthur and Hiram Katherine Winningham.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Winningham; children, Patrick Winningham and his wife Annie, Laurie Gardiner and her husband Andrew, Amy Coady; grandchildren, Madeline Coady, Gavin Gardiner, Abigail Gardiner, Harper Winningham, Emmie Winningham; brother, Wayne Winningham; and many other family and friends.

Pat loved his wife Brenda, his children and their five grandchildren with all of his heart. He was a University of Tennessee Alumnus and fan, as well as an avid golfer.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, BoysTown, or a charity of your choice.

A memorial gathering will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 2:00-3:30 PM with stories from the family beginning at 3:30 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.


