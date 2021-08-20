retail
Looking for a job? Here are 9 retail jobs in the Rutherford County area hiring as of August 19, 2021. Find more listings at our local Job Search.

1Ross Stores, Inc. 

Job: Full-Time or Part-Time Retail Associate

Where: 496 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Responsibilities: create a safe and secure shopping environment, provide prompt and efficient responses to customers and expedite newly received merchandise to the sales floor.

2Bed Bath & Beyond

Job: Part-Time Retail Cashier

Where: 2615 Medical Center Pkway Suite 1200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Responsibilities: process customer transactions through register, return misplaced product or customer returns to proper location and respond to customers request for support.

3Bridgestone Corporation

Job: Full-Time Retail Salesperson

Where: 997 Team Blvd, Smyrna, TN 37167

Responsibilities: build customer loyalty, motivated sales individual and advertise and promote products and services.

4Dick’s Sporting Goods

Job: Full-Time or Part-Time Retail Cashier

Where: 2615 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Responsibilities: cash register ringing and cash handling, promote company programs and uphold company standards for merchandise presentation.

5Hobby Lobby

Job: Full-Time Retail Co-Manager

Where: 900 Genie Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167

Responsibilities: execute exceptional and strong merchandise presentation, manage the seasonal departments and help the store reach its financial goals. 

6O’Reilly Auto Parts

Job: Full-Time Retail Sales Specialist

Where: 519 SE Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Responsibilities: oversee counter sales, perform all store closing duties and ensure team members are working their designated schedules.

7CVS Health

Job: Full-Time or Part-Time Retail Store Associate

Where: 4058 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Responsibilities: maintain the sales floor by restocking shelves, assist pharmacy personnel when needed and support in opening and closing duties when needed.

8PetSmart

Job: Full-Time Retail Store Manager

Where: 1734 Old Fort Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Responsibilities: help customers find the best products for their pet(s) and its need(s), assist trainers with classes and help schedule and maintain the pet salon.

9H&M

Job: Full-Time Retail Department Manager

Where: 2615 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Responsibilities: ensure the maintenance of the store is managed in a cost efficient way, set the hours plan for the store in line with the sales budget and give input on allocation and replenishment according to selling. 

