Jonelle Leach Prince

Jonelle Leach Boggs Prince, age 83, passed away on August 17, 2021.

She was born in Russellville, Kentucky, and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She retired as Chief Deputy with the Rutherford County Property Assessor and a member of First Baptist Church. Jonelle was a member of the Murfreesboro Lions Club and recently started the Murfreesboro Lioness Lions Club. She was a volunteer at the Wellness Center at St Thomas Rutherford and a supporter of MTSU.

Jonelle was preceded in death by her parents, George William Leach, Sr. and Margurite Blewett Leach; and first husband, Charles William Boggs, and step-daughters, Modonna Gayle Prince and Barbara Ann Prince.

She is survived by her husband, Gale Prince; sons, Douglas Boggs, Steven Prince, James (Becky) Prince; daughter, Phyllis (Billy) Boggs Gray; brothers, David (Elaine) Leach, George (Pam) William Leach, Jr.; grandchildren, Will (Rebekah), Adam (Erica), Emily, Eric (Catie), Daniel (Jacqueline), Paco (Leah); and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 10:00 Am until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 20, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Pam Pilote officiating. Private burial will follow with family serving as active pallbearers and Grace Sunday School Class as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murfreesboro Lions Club, First Baptist Church, MTSU Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here