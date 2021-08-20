Jonelle Leach Boggs Prince, age 83, passed away on August 17, 2021.

She was born in Russellville, Kentucky, and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She retired as Chief Deputy with the Rutherford County Property Assessor and a member of First Baptist Church. Jonelle was a member of the Murfreesboro Lions Club and recently started the Murfreesboro Lioness Lions Club. She was a volunteer at the Wellness Center at St Thomas Rutherford and a supporter of MTSU.

Jonelle was preceded in death by her parents, George William Leach, Sr. and Margurite Blewett Leach; and first husband, Charles William Boggs, and step-daughters, Modonna Gayle Prince and Barbara Ann Prince.

She is survived by her husband, Gale Prince; sons, Douglas Boggs, Steven Prince, James (Becky) Prince; daughter, Phyllis (Billy) Boggs Gray; brothers, David (Elaine) Leach, George (Pam) William Leach, Jr.; grandchildren, Will (Rebekah), Adam (Erica), Emily, Eric (Catie), Daniel (Jacqueline), Paco (Leah); and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 10:00 Am until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 20, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Pam Pilote officiating. Private burial will follow with family serving as active pallbearers and Grace Sunday School Class as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murfreesboro Lions Club, First Baptist Church, MTSU Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.