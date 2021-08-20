Sunrise Sober Living, LLC, has announced the opening of a third sober living home in Murfreesboro. Housing up to six residents, the third location will provide additional transition opportunities out of treatment settings or unhealthy lifestyle environments.

“We’re excited to continue moving forward with new chances to help in the battle against drug abuse and dependence. We feel like we’re raising the bar for excellent care in Rutherford County, and we plan to bring that same mindset to this third location.” said Brett Kauffman, the company founder and CEO.

Sunrise Sober Living formed in 2020, and opened its second location in February of 2021. It requires weekly random drug testing, mandatory 12-step program participation, and basic lifestyle standards that encourage success in recovery.

Sunrise can be found online at www.sunrisesoberhomes.com. Phone contact is at (615) 973-4914, and the email is [email protected].