9-11 Callers Can video and chat With Dispatchers Now

Callers using smart phones to dial 911 can video emergency scenes and chat with dispatchers with an enhancement to the Emergency 911 system, the first in Tennessee, said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

The Carbyne c-Lite software will pinpoint the exact location of the emergency and allow the caller to video the scene to help dispatchers get callers the help needed, Fitzhugh said.

Video is one-way from the caller to the dispatcher, only active during the call, and ends when the call is completed.

Callers may chat with the dispatcher. This will also allow people who are deaf or cannot speak to communicate with the dispatcher.

“It’s a valuable tool being added to further our ability to provide safety for our citizens,” Fitzhugh said.

Chief Deputy Keith Lowery said the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Rutherford County Emergency Communications District E-911 Office, launched Carbyne c-Lite, for use by the Sheriff’s Office 911/ Emergency Communication Division.

Carbyne is an Israeli based company with offices in Tel-Aviv, London, Mexico City and New York. They have been winners of the American Security Today Homeland Security Awards Program 2017, Best Emergency Response for Federal/State/Local Government 2017, and several others including an award for their commitment and dedication to innovative work in public safety.

Carbyne founder and CEO Amir Elichai said the company was honored to work with the sheriff’s office to provide another layer of protection and to increase safety.

“By using Carbyne’s technology, Rutherford County is boosting the security of all of its citizens and further empowering its emergency response teams,” Elichai said.

Cassie Lowery, Assistant Director of the Rutherford County Emergency Communications District E-911 Office, said there is no integration needed and no app required.

Citizens may wish to install the c-Now app on their iPhone (iOS 11 or later) or Android device (OS 4.4 and later) to speed up the process, by eliminating the need for the dispatcher to send the caller a link, she said.

Callers will dial 911 in emergencies. Once the 911 call is established between the caller and dispatcher, dispatch will send the caller a link as a touchscreen notification message that the caller will click to provide permission to chat, obtain location and video.

The interface will expand or contract when any buttons are clicked for chat, location and video.

· The chat will allow people who cannot speak because of a possible domestic case to communicate with dispatchers.

· The location will show the exact spot of the emergency.

· The video will show dispatchers the extent of the crash or fire that they can relay to emergency responders.

To prepare smart phones, please verify, in advance, that location and video are enabled for your phone’s default browser and text message apps. Apple devices require iOS 11 or later and Android devices require OS 4.4 and up.

Callers are encouraged to follow the instructions in the “Preparing your Phone for Data-enriched Calls to 9-1-1” section below. Taking these steps will provide appropriate permissions for those 9-1-1 calls that are enhanced by Carbyne.

Some providers, in certain areas, choose to use network technologies that may disrupt – or even block – data communication during a cellular call. These restrictions may impact the ability of callers to receive the initial SMS message sent by the enhancement, and send location, chat or video during the 9-1-1 call.

To prepare your phone to provide enhanced location, video and chat when you call 911, take these steps:

To enable video and location, please verify in advance that location and video are enabled for your phone’s default browser and text message apps. If these are not enabled currently, please follow the steps below, based on your phone’s default browser:

Safari (Version 11 or later)

For Video: Settings > Safari > Privacy & Security > Allow “Camera and Microphone Access”

For Location: Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari Websites > Change to “While using the App.”

Chrome Browser (Version 56 or later)

Settings > APPS > Chrome > Permissions > Allow “Camera” and “Location”

Settings > APPS > Chrome > Storage > Manage Storage > Manage > Clear site storage

Samsung Default Messaging Application

Settings > APPS > Messages > Permissions > Allow “Camera” and “Location”

Settings > APPS > Samsung Internet > Permissions > Allow “Camera” and “Location”

Settings > APPS > Samsung Internet > Storage > Clear Data

Ensure that your phone does not have location blocked for all apps in your settings.

For more information, check out the Carbyne link at https://carbyne911.com/rutherford-county.