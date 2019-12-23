Tony Millican, age 63 of Woodbury, TN passed away on December 19, 2019. He was born in Ardmore, OK to the late Luke and Annie Mae Millican.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Tony is survived by his siblings, Sandra K. Heath and husband Charley of Woodbury, Danny Hopkins and wife Eva of Murfreesboro, and Ann Millican Perry and husband Tim of Castalian Springs; honorary “Bubbas”; and nieces and nephews, Lisa Simons, Charley “Bubba” Heath, Jr., Marcus Hopkins, and Lee Oakley.